The Dallas-based symphonic pop band’s new album literally picks up where its 2020 left off. Every band has a COVID story. The Polyphonic Spree recorded theirs. In March 2020, the Dallas-based pop maximalists were scheduled to play a covers show, and while some songs like The Monkees’ “Porpoise Song” and The Bee Gees’ “Run to Me” came easily since they had been part of the band’s live show for years, others were worked up or solidified for the occasion. While they prepared though, Spree leader Tim DeLaughter monitored the news to see what was happening with the then-new Coronavirus as each day brought previously unimaginable news. “Three hours before the show, we made the call not to play,” he says. “Between us and the venue, we came to the realization that it wasn’t a good idea to bring people in.”