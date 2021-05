Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), a specialty retailer of consumer electronics, home-office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services, has more than doubled from the March 2020 lows of around $52 (when broader markets made a bottom due to the spread of Covid-19) to $122 currently. In fact, the company’s stock is now 36% higher than its pre-pandemic high of roughly $90 (Feb 2020). Now, are further gains likely for BBY? We think that the company remains overvalued at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 18x, and could likely see a modest downward correction based on its historical multiples in the long term. Going by our Best Buy’s Valuation, with an EPS estimate of around $7.38 and P/E multiple of 16.0x in fiscal 2021, this translates into a price of around $118, which is 4% lower than the current market price.