On Tuesday, Brad Paisley announced his 2021 U.S. tour with special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe. Paisle will be kicking the tour off on June 5 in Panama city Beach, Fla., at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. Paisley will also be taking part in Nashville’s July Fourth celebration Let Freedom Sing! Paisley will additionally be co-headlining the 2021 Concert for Legends with Lynyrd Skynyrd on Aug. 9. The event wraps up the 2021 Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.