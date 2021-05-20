M&A Activity in Luxury Sector Healthy and Brisk Despite COVID-19, Says Deloitte

Colombia-based Ontop wants to be a company’s tax, onboarding and payroll manager for its international teams. It is now buoyed by $4.5 million in seed funding. “We were born in the middle of the pandemic when remote work was exploding and evolving in ways where emerging countries become clusters of talent for developing markets,” Santiago Aparicio, co-founder and CEO told Crunchbase News. “We have been seeing this for a while in countries like Colombia and Argentina, and it is here to stay. International hiring is happening, but it is not connecting people hired for talent. There are still local regulations and currency divergences. We built Ontop so that someone can hire and pay someone with a click of a button.”