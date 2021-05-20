M&A Activity in Luxury Sector Healthy and Brisk Despite COVID-19, Says Deloitte
Even though many luxury companies were rocked last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector continued to see brisk M&A activity. According to the latest Global Fashion and Luxury Private Equity and Investors Survey 2021 conducted by Deloitte, the appetite for luxury companies in the personal goods, and experiential luxury sectors — the latter including luxury cars, hospitality and furniture, among others — showed no signs of abating in 2020.