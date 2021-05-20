Carbon Choir Students Croon at Year-End Show *Photo Gallery*

Middle and Upper School choir put on a spring concert on Saturday, May 8. The concert started at 6:30 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m. The Upper School ensemble, Upper School choir, and Middle School choir sang four songs together: they sang “ABC”, “Sign, Sealed, Delivered, I am Yours”, “I want you back” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You”. Afterward, all the Upper and Middle School girls sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” while the guys sang “My Girl”. There were five soloists from the Upper School choir. Sophomore Lila Finke sang “At Last”, sophomore Leigh Evan Kitzmiller sang “I’ll be there”, senior Bryce Atwood sang “Too Marvelous For Words”, freshman Grace Krause sang “Stupid Cupid” and the McKinney Christian’s choir teacher, Amy Jordan, sang “Midnight Train to Georgia” with the help of senior backup dancers Lincoln Carver, Aaron McGinn and Bryce Atwood. Junior Dalton Sanders and McGinn danced to “Thriller” while wearing wolf masks and two trios sang after them. Sophomores Marisol Sanchez, Katelyn Fillebrown and Kathryn Chambers danced to “Mr. Postman” and seniors Nise Olawale, Kate Lord, and Katie Boring danced to “Stop in the Name of Love”. The Upper School ensemble sang “Sound of Silence”, “Fly Me to the Moon” and “When I Fall in Love”. When asked about how she felt the dinner show turned out, Jordan said, “It thought it went great, the audience had a great time. It was a great way to end our year with.”