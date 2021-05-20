newsbreak-logo
Utah State

High wind warning issued for parts of central, southern Utah

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUTAH, May 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A high wind warning has been issued for parts of central and southern Utah Thursday. “We’re expecting strong gusty winds across much of central and southern Utah today, with gusts in excess of 40 mph,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “West central and southwest Utah will see the strongest winds with some gusts to 65 mph possible. Blowing dust may restrict visibility!”

gephardtdaily.com
