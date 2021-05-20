newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus: New York giving out lottery scratch-off tickets to adults who get vaccinated

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
NEW YORK CITY — Officials in New York announced on Thursday that they will give away lottery scratch-off tickets to adults who get vaccinated at any of the state’s 10 mass vaccination sites.

“Today we announce a major statewide vaccination incentive for those who have not yet received the vaccine,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference. “You get a vaccination, and you get a lottery ticket for the $5 million Mega Multiplier New York State Lottery.”

The program, dubbed “Vax & Scratch,” is aimed at giving vaccine hesitant New Yorkers a reason to get their shots. It follows similar efforts in states like Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine last week announced five $1 million drawings for adults who get vaccines in the state.

In New York, Cuomo described Vax & Scratch as a pilot program that will run from May 24 to May 28 at the state’s 10 mass vaccination sites.

“In essence, get a vaccination and you get a free $20 scratch-off ticket for the multiplier game, 100% free,” Cuomo said. He added that the ticket being given away as part of the program “has a first prize of $5 million, but (also) a number of prizes that go down to $20.”

“The chances of winning something in this program are 1 in 9 that you win something,” he said.

The program announcement comes as the number of people getting vaccinated falls nationwide. In New York, Cuomo said that between April 12 and May 19, officials noted a 43% decline in the number of people being vaccinated.

“First, the people who were the most willing to take the vaccine came in first,” Cuomo said Thursday. “Now we’re getting to a percentage of the population that not only is not eager, but a percentage of the population that is probably going to require an incentive for them to go forward and take the vaccine.”

Nationwide, just under 50% of the total population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S., according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 38% of the population -- 125.4 million people -- have so far been fully vaccinated.

About 33 million COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country, resulting in nearly 588,000 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 165 million COVID-19 cases have been reported, resulting in 3.4 million deaths.

Oswego County, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Half of New York adults fully vaccinated

OSWEGO – More than half of adult New Yorkers and nearly 45,000 Oswego County residents are fully vaccinated as the state and nation inch closer to herd immunity and coronavirus-related restrictions continue to ease ahead of summer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday 50 percent of New Yorkers, or nearly 8...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York to let vac­ci­nated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said, speaking...
Public Healthdailyjournal.net

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more than...
LotteryMissoulian

Ohio offers $1m lottery for people getting vaccine

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has unrolled incentives including a weekly $1 million lottery prize and drawings for college scholarships to encourage people to get vaccinated. He also praised businesses and sports teams that are offering incentives for people to get vaccinated.
Healththemainewire.com

The problems with Governor Mills’ giveaways for vaccines

On Tuesday, Maine Governor Janet Mills joined President Joe Biden and a small group of US governors for a virtual discussion on the vaccine rollout throughout the states. During the event, Mills unveiled her new “Your Shot to Get Outdoors” plan where the state will offer new incentives for people to get vaccinated.
New York City, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

New York to lift mask mandate for the vaccinated

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that the state would follow the latest CDC guidance and lift the requirement for fully vaccinated persons to wear face masks in most public places, effective Wednesday, May 19. But don’t throw out your mask just yet. Masks will still be required on public transit...
Public HealthPost-Star

Statewide, county fairs could go ahead

For a beloved New York summer tradition, it all comes down to state guidelines. Planners of county fairs across the state are proposing socially distant and other creative safety protocols for local fairs to return this summer as the coronavirus pandemic winds down. At a COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo last...
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Six Flags Great America to Give 50K Free Tickets to Illinois Residents Who Get COVID Vaccine

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced a new incentive to encourage Illinois residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19: free tickets to Six Flags. Six Flags Great America is donating 50,000 free tickets to the amusement parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly vaccinated Illinois residents, Pritzker's office said in a statement, noting that the value of the tickets is $4 million.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Gov. Cuomo got $5.1M for COVID book despite nursing home deaths

Gov. Andrew Cuomo — whose controversial directive for nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients has been tied to as many as 1,000-plus deaths — sold the rights to his best-selling pandemic memoir for $5.12 million, according to tax returns he made public on Monday. The amount exceeds the $4 million-plus...
New York City, NYInnovate Long Island

New York unmasked as state races toward ‘normalcy’

The familiar question, first made famous by the “Lone Ranger” radio and television serials of the early 20th century, took on a drastically different significance over the last 18 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic covered the globe and protective masks covered our faces. Now it’s pivoting again, here in New...