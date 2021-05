The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) is reminding taxpayers of the upcoming income tax deadline on Monday, May 17, 2021. Earlier this year, the state of Georgia conformed with the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to extend the normal April 15, individual income tax deadline to May 17. Due at the state level on May 17, are 2020 Individual Income Tax filings and payments as well as any Individual Income Tax Refund claims for previous tax years where the statute of limitations would have expired on April 15, 2021. All returns and payments must be received or postmarked by May 17, 2021, to avoid penalties and interest.