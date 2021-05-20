Morton Arboretum’s New Art Installation “Human+Nature” Opens Friday, May 28th!

Annie Albagli’s (AFF ’20-’21) We Become [Vessels] is a video-based installation responding to this time of isolation and a desire for touch and mobility. The Shofar, or ram’s horn, is a tool from Jewish tradition to mark the new moon and new year, and is said to have toppled the walls of Jericho. Pairing the Shofar with rocks inviting human touch, video, sound, and silk flags featuring composite images of the Marin Headlands landscape, Albagli’s installation in The Gym proposes new ways to move through space and time. Framed by the Marin Headlands and its history, We Become [Vessels] instigates movement between place, people, and generations, using ancestral tools for the exploration of the threshold of the self, our interdependence, and speculative imaginings.