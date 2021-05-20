Orlando Fringe Festival 2021 reviews: ‘The 500 List,’ ‘Darths and Droids,’ ‘Seeger,’ ‘The Impossible Club’ and ‘What? The Dickens!’
Modern American troubadour Ryan Adam Wells makes a welcome return to the Orlando Fringe with a “sidequel” that runs parallel to — and is even more moving than — his previous award-winning solo show, Beers About Songs. The 500 List follows Wells and his college buddy Dave on a Rolling Stone magazine-inspired cross-country road trip, which served as the catalyst for his escape from an abusive relationship.www.orlandoweekly.com