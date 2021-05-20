Ten Thousand Launches Grapple-Ready Fight Kit for Combat Sports

Kettlebell Workouts are a great way to build a better physique and strengthen your body and mind. Add these into your training. Kettlebell workouts are old school. Really old school. The word “Girya” (Russian word for kettlebell) is in a Russian dictionary published in 1704! By the late 1800’s, the kettlebell was popularized and was being used for exercise. The fitness benefits of kettlebell training have been tested for hundreds of years, and we still use them to this day because they get results.