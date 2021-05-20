Ten Thousand Launches Grapple-Ready Fight Kit for Combat Sports

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSport-specific gear isn’t superfluous. The right running shorts, training tee, and lifting shoes can help you eke out a PR. They don’t hinder your efforts. They all but disappear, taking away some of the discomfort when you’re deep in the suck of a grueling session. You probably own some pieces you wear ad nauseam because the fit, material, and functionality check all those boxes. They just hit different. Ten Thousand took that sensibility into its newest launch: Fight Kit, which comprises shorts and a rash guard for combat sports.

