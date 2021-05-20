Portside raises $17M for its business aviation management platform

When you think about enterprise security, the image of the RSA dongle or hardware token that generates random numbers and looks like a flash drive with a small led screen may come to mind (something you have). That’s one of the three popular elements of multi-factor authentication when it’s combined with a username or password (something you know). The third form of verification that’s growing in popularity is biometric verification like palm scanning, fingerprints, keystroke tracking, retinal scans, facial recognition (something that you are). While the first two types provide entrance through the front door, security erodes as a session grows longer in length. Twosense is a continuous authentication platform that uses invisible biometrics to provide unparalleled security through full sessions – beginning to end, providing heightened endpoint security. The company’s underlying technology creates a risk engine for fraud prevention based on behavioral traits and is versatile enough to be used across a range of industries and the company has deployed its passive biometric authentication platform for the defense industry, healthcare, and the enterprise.