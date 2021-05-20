newsbreak-logo
Portside raises $17M for its business aviation management platform

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea behind Portside, which was founded in 2018, is that it lets business aviation companies and flight departments manage everything from flight operations to maintenance, crew and staff scheduling, expense management for crew members and staff, and financial data to help them operate more efficiently. It’s basically everything you need to run your flight department in a single solution, but it also integrates with virtually all of the existing scheduling, accounting, expense management and maintenance tools a flight department or fractional ownership operation is likely using today.

