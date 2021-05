A gripping memoir has the capacity to take readers on a journey of a person’s life and experiences. Memoirs tend to be not so much of an autobiography but a glimpse into a slice of your life. My book of the month choice for May is about William Fagaly who while growing up in rural Indiana during World War II began his first venture―collecting and selling earthworms (or nightcrawlers) to locals A nightcrawler is a terrestrial worm that burrows into and helps aerate soil; often surfaces when the ground is cool or wet. These lovely creatures are used as bait by anglers and can grow in lengths of up to 14 inches. With a keen business acumen and these wriggly creatures from childhood, Fagaly begins his story.