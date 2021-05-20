Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement attempting to locate missing woman

Late Wednesday afternoon, a man was driving north on Main Street when a man driving a pickup truck reportedly cut him off. The driver decided to show his rage by flipping the truck driver off. In turn, the truck driver, described as tall and in his 20s, slowed down to 15 miles and then pulled off to the side. He got out of the truck, punched the mirror on the other man’s vehicle, got back in his truck and drove away. The driver eventually caught up to him. That’s when the truck driver held up a gun for him and all to see. The man seeking revenge decided a hasty retreat was the best course of action.