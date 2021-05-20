Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College begins four-day work week

ABAC will be open on a Monday-through-Thursday basis during the summer as the college utilizes a four-day work week. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — For the second consecutive summer, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will utilize a four-day work week.

ABAC President David Bridges said ABAC’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on a Monday-through-Thursday basis. The college will be closed Fridays-Sundays.

“Closing three days a week will save energy during the hot months of the summer,” Bridges said. “Employees can also enjoy a three-day weekend with their families during this time.”

The four-day ABAC work week began May 17 and will continue through July 24. Summer term classes begin at ABAC on June 1. The fall semester opens Aug. 10.