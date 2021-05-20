newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tifton, GA

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College begins four-day work week

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1HTY_0a5t4wiP00
ABAC will be open on a Monday-through-Thursday basis during the summer as the college utilizes a four-day work week. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — For the second consecutive summer, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will utilize a four-day work week.

ABAC President David Bridges said ABAC’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on a Monday-through-Thursday basis. The college will be closed Fridays-Sundays.

“Closing three days a week will save energy during the hot months of the summer,” Bridges said. “Employees can also enjoy a three-day weekend with their families during this time.”

The four-day ABAC work week began May 17 and will continue through July 24. Summer term classes begin at ABAC on June 1. The fall semester opens Aug. 10.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
2K+
Followers
280
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Tifton, GA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July#Abac#Summer Term Classes#Fridays Sundays#Time#Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Tifton, GATifton Gazette

Education Briefs

OXFORD, Miss. — Bailey Grantham of Tifton is among the more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university's recent 168th commencement exercises. Grantham, who is a teaching major, was a candidate for a master of arts degree in the graduate school. Grantham inducted into...
Tifton, GATifton Gazette

ABAC honors ag student of distinction

TIFTON – Johnathon Strickland of LaGrange has been selected as the top student in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources for 2021 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Dr. Mark Kistler, who is the dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said Strickland will receive the 2021 Award...
Tifton, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

SRTC receives $200,000 community investment grant

TIFTON — Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) and Rural Development Partners (RDP) jointly funded a $200,000 investment in Technical and Industrial Education in South Georgia through RDP’s Community Investment Program. The collaborative grant was awarded to the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation, which will utilize the funds to support SRTC’s Technical and Industrial programs and students in the Tifton area.
Tifton, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

ABAC honors top academic students

TIFTON—Students who qualified for academic honors during the 2020-21 academic year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College were recognized during the recent Spring Fling on the ABAC campus. Students receiving Distinguished Honor status are those who have completed 45 or more academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point...
Tifton, GATifton Gazette

Second Harvest to feed residents

VALDOSTA – A food giveaway is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road. Second Harvest of South Georgia has been sponsoring the giveaways for the past several months. Organizers ask residents to not arrive before 4 a.m. Child nutrition boxes will be available only for...
Chattooga County, GAallongeorgia.com

Dooley Wins GOP Scholarship

Chattooga High School Senior Grace Dooley was awarded the 2021 Chattooga County Republican Party Scholarship. After graduating high school Dooley plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia where she will be working towards a degree in Agriculture Education. Below is Dooley’s winning essay:
Tifton, GAmcduffieprogress.com

Peanut Commission gets overwhelming support of farmers

TIFTON – The Georgia Peanut Commission’s referendum received reaffirmation with a vote of 94.43 percent, the highest the commission has received in its nearly 60-year existence. The 2021 referendum was held March 15 through April 16. “I am thankful our board and staff have been able to work in the...
Tifton, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Tifton student receives top ABAC academic award

TIFTON – As the top academic student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Tania Bautista is the 2021 recipient of the J.G. Woodroof Scholar award. Bautista is a senior agricultural education major from Tifton. The Woodroof Scholar Award is named for Dr. J.G. Woodroof, the first president of ABAC in 1933....
Tift County, GATifton Gazette

Blue Devil Baseball Camp registration open

TIFTON — Blue Devil Baseball Camp is back in action this year. The camp will be held June 7-11 at Tift County High, from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day. Campers are welcomed between the ages of 5-12. Camp is led by Tift coaches and players. Lunch is provided each...
Tifton, GATifton Gazette

Doyle donates spreader to ABAC

TIFTON — The J.G. Woodroof Farm at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College continues to offer ABAC students the opportunities to operate top-of-the-line equipment. Dr. Mark Kistler, dean of the ABAC School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said the latest donation to the inventory of farm equipment is from Doyle Equipment Manufacturing for the use of a Doyle five-ton mid-clearance spreader for one year, college officials said in a statement.
Tifton, GAwfxl.com

Volunteers sought to help plan events for Tifton's 150th Anniversary

Want to have a hand in shaping how the City of Tifton celebrates their 150th anniversary next year?. City officials say that they are looking to celebrate the entire year and are making plans for events, exhibits, and more. To get involved, email Angela at spearmanagency@friendlycity.net and let her know...
Tifton, GATifton Gazette

Southwell hosts vaccine drive-thru

TIFTON – Southwell will have a drive-up clinic for free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, May 3. The drive-up clinic will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2110 Park Ave. Southwell representatives said no appointment is necessary to get the vaccine. For more information, call (229) 386-5690.