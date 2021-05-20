Abandoned beagle puppy saved in the nick of time

A woman noticed a tiny beagle puppy hiding under a car. There were no reports of any dogs giving birth in the area so it had to be that someone abandoned her there. She rescued the puppy and brought her right to the veterinary hospital. The puppy was very sick. She had an infection in both eye and ears. She had vomiting and diarrhea and wasn’t eating or drinking. After an antibiotic treatment and fluids for a few days, the little girl was finally starting to feel better.