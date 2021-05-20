newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Abandoned beagle puppy saved in the nick of time

By Shared by Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman noticed a tiny beagle puppy hiding under a car. There were no reports of any dogs giving birth in the area so it had to be that someone abandoned her there. She rescued the puppy and brought her right to the veterinary hospital. The puppy was very sick. She had an infection in both eye and ears. She had vomiting and diarrhea and wasn’t eating or drinking. After an antibiotic treatment and fluids for a few days, the little girl was finally starting to feel better.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Nick Of Time#Pets And Animal News#Beagle Puppy#Pet Lovers#Daily Cute Pages#Omg#Photos Courtesy#Drinking#Diarrhea#Giving Birth#Attributions#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
News Break
Google
Related
PetsPosted by
GreenMatters

7 Surefire Signs That Your Dog Loves You

Dogs have many recognizable behaviors: tail wagging, barking, licking, etc. For the most part, we understand what each of these actions means. Yet, the subtle differences behind even the most mundane canine behavior have caused many pet parents to question whether their pets are expressing positive or negative emotions. Through it all, however, there are some surefire signs that your dog loves you.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Puppy dumped on Christmas Eve frantically tried to get back in deadbeat owner’s car

This is a heartbreaking story of a puppy dumped by his owner on Christmas Eve. On the evening of Christmas Eve, the owner of a white puppy pulled to the side of the road. The man got the dog out of the car. He threw the dogs bed on the shoulder of the road, and took off his leash. He then ran to the car and took off. The puppy frantically tried to get back in the car, and even chased the car.
Animalsallotsego.com

Shelter Filled With New Pets

The Susquehanna SPCA is overflowing with kittens, according to a recent media release. “Kitten season is in full swing,” the release said. “Recently, we have had an influx of cats and kittens of all ages that need our help.”. The spring season often brings with it batches of new kittens,...
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Freezing cocker spaniel saved from freezing in the snow

A beautiful spaniel was found freezing to death in the snow. A woman was going shopping and spotted him in the snow on the side of the road. She wrapped him up and put him in a blanket and brought him home. She brought in a space heater, and gave him a warm bath and wrapped him in blankets near the heater.
AnimalsKokomo Perspective

Tiny Puppy Found In Trash Looks So Happy In His Forever Home | The Dodo

Tiny puppy who fit in the palm of his rescuer’s hand is four times the size six months later. For updates on more rescues from Northeast Animal Rescue, China, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/NortheastAnimalRescueChina, and on YouTube: http://thedo.do/northeastanimalrescuechina. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
Pierce County, WATacoma News Tribune

Dog, 11 puppies abandoned in Point Defiance Park bathroom

A pit bull was abandoned in a bathroom stall at Point Defiance Park with a suitcase full of 11 puppies tied to her. The 4-year-old dog was starving and emaciated, according to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Several of the week-old puppies were suffering from strangles, a hereditary condition that causes facial swelling and skin lesions.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Abandoned puppy rescued from busy street

This tiny little puppy was abandoned in the middle of the city. A rescuer spotted him, and pulled him to safety. Watch the video below as he is brought back to good health with patience and love. Like this story? See more like it in our Viral Videos and Daily...
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

BONNIE AND BELL — Bonnie is a project dog with blue eyes. She is so lovable and a little over weight. Bell is very active and loves people. Both are housebroken. MURPHY — Murphy is a very outgoing dog. He loves to walk and play fetch and also is housebroken.
PetsElite Daily

25 Mother's Day Captions For Dog Moms Who Are Mutts About Their Pup

Taking care of a fur baby isn't always cuddles in bed and wet kisses. As a dog mom, you clean up after your pup even when the mess isn't pretty and your furry friend has turned all your fave sandals into chew toys. Still, you wouldn't change your pooch for the world, and that's what makes you such an amazing dog mom. You deserve to show off your paw-fect pet parent skills (while celebrating your cute pup, of course) with a post on Instagram using these Mother's Day captions for dog moms.