Fire at southeast Portland apartment complex leaves two injured

Portland Report
Portland Report
 21 hours ago

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Portland early Thursday, FOX 12 reports.

Portland Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to an apartment near the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street around 1 a.m. Once crews arrived at the scene, the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

PF&R shared photos that show one side of the building heavily charred. The fire damaged two units and two others have water and smoke damage.

The two people were transported to an area hospital, PF&R said. There injuries were reported as non-life-threatening. The names of the two victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

