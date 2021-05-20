newsbreak-logo
EXCLUSIVE: Suitor is arrested over murder of London-based law graduate who was shot dead in her flat in Pakistan after 'rejecting proposals from two men'

By Vivek Chaudhary For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 8 hours ago

One of two men wanted for the murder of a London-based law graduate in Pakistan has been arrested.

Saad Ameer Butt, 29, was detained by police in Lahore and is currently being questioned over the killing of Mayra Zulfiqar, 24, who was shot dead in an upmarket district of the city.

Police are still searching for another man, Zahir Jadoon, who is believed to have been in a relationship with Ms Zulfiqar and had rented the house in the Defence area, where her body was discovered so that they could spend time there away from her family.

Police sources have told MailOnline that Butt allegedly threatened Ms Zulfiqar and was pursuing her 'romantically' even though he knew that she was involved with Jadoon.

They also claim that they are due to question Jadoon over the coming days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6FAx_0a5t4bQO00
Mayra Zulfiquar, 24 a law graduate, was shot dead in Pakistan on May 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWkVR_0a5t4bQO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhglc_0a5t4bQO00

Police have still not been able to establish if the two men acted alone or together as they try to solve the murder.

A police source said: 'Despite questioning Butt for several hours we have still not been able to establish the exact reasons for the killing.

'But has admitted to knowing Mayra but denied that he killed her and claimed that he hadn't seen her for quite a while.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wew2N_0a5t4bQO00
Mayra Zulfiqar's father Mohammad Zulfiqar is seen breaking down in footage broadcast on local TV in Pakistan and pleading for justice

'The investigation is continuing, and we are confident that we will catch the killer very soon.'

According to a statement from Ms Zulfiqar's uncle, Muhammad Nazir, she had complained about being harassed by Butt and Jadoon after rejecting marriage proposals from both of them.

Superintendent Sayyed Ali of Punjab police admitted to MailOnline that they had had dealings with Butt in the past although would not reveal any more details.

He added: 'It is a mystery to us why Zahir has also absconded and we are also looking for him because he will be able to provide us with a lot of information as to what actually happened.'

A post-mortem report revealed that Ms Zulfiqar bled to death in her bedroom after being shot in the neck and arm in the early hours of 3 May.

Ms Zulfiqar, originally from Feltham in south west London, also had bruising on her right hand and left foot, according to the report.

She graduated in law from the University of West London and had gone to Pakistan with her mother Tabasaam to attend a cousin's wedding but decided to stay in the country after it was placed on the coronavirus red list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvWdc_0a5t4bQO00
Ms Zulfiqar (pictured) is understood to have gone to Pakistan around two months ago to attend a cousin's wedding, but chose to stay in the country afterwards

After rushing to Pakistan to arrange her funeral, Ms Zulfiqar's father Mohammad Zulfiqar appealed to Imran Khan, the country's prime minister for help in catching the killers.

He said: 'She was passionate to do something for Pakistan. I want justice, PM Imran Khan she was your daughter too.'

Her brother Moiz Muhammad said: 'It's a nightmare we are going through, and I still can't believe she is not with us. She was always caring and keen to step up for the poor people. All we want is justice.'

