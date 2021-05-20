Nets Playoff Tickets Sales Stunt Seem to Indicate The Knicks Still Own New York City

The New York Knicks only have two games remaining before they partake in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2013. New York’s overhauled front office and coaching staff have transformed the team into one of the best squads in the league. Many aspects of the transformation – the culture, Randle’s play, Barrett’s improvement, the team’s defense – have all seemed to have happened early on this offseason and at the start of the regular season. This team established its identity early on.