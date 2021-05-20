newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guilford County, NC

Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests down to 3.3%

By Jamie Biggs
greensboro.com
 8 hours ago

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,187 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 994,734. There were a total of 32,154 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 3.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.

greensboro.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Guilford County, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Health
County
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#U S Department Of State#State Department#County Officials#State Officials#Triad#Cdc#Covidnc#Cone Health#State Health Officials#N C Cases#N C Deaths#N C Hospitalizations#Alamance County#Davidson County#Emergency Room Patients#Treatment#Forsyth County#Disease Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Health Happenings

Senior Resources of Guilford will present a free Drive-Thru Veterans Resource Fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, in High Point; and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 26, at AuthoraCare Collective, Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Guilford County, NCHigh Point Enterprise

COVID-19: What you need to know today

(If you’d like us to include a listing, please email details to jfeeney@hpenews.com) Worldwide cases 161,149,912 — COVID-19 has killed 3,344,388 people. N.C. cases: 989,338 (12,862 deaths) Guilford County: 47,588 (700 deaths) Forsyth County: 35,861 (378 deaths) Davidson: 16,605 (187 deaths) Randolph: 15,049 (227 deaths) Mecklenburg: 112,120 (952 deaths) Durham:...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro rescinds city’s mask ordinance

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro has officially rescinded the mask ordinance following the changes announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. However, the city will continue to require everyone to wear masks and face coverings inside all city-owned facilities.
Guilford County, NCtribuneledgernews.com

Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Only 16 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data

May 11—The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 699 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 984,950. There were a total of 10,289 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Guilford County Republican will seek congressional seat again

HIGH POINT — The 6th Congressional District race may turn into a rematch of last fall’s general election contest. Republican challenger Lee Haywood told The High Point Enterprise Thursday that he will run again for the seat. The 6th District contest will be decided in the November 2022 general election.
Guilford County, NCwfdd.org

Guilford County Educators Ask State To Approve More Restart Schools

Some Guilford County schools will have more instruction days for the new academic year. It’s part of the district’s plan to help struggling students. The plan applies to what are called restart schools. Guilford County has sixteen in the district. The restart designation gives low-performing schools more flexibility to meet...
Charlotte, NCcharlotteparent.com

Six Things to Know About Operation Dream Force

After more than a year of remote learning, we’ve seen how important it is for students to have access to computers, ipads, and reliable Internet. But at least 11 million students across the country don’t have a device for online learning. Technology for the Future, a nonprofit based in Guilford...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held at Guilford County high schools. The first one is Friday, May 14

GREENSBORO — A series COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at four Guilford County high schools this month, Guilford County Schools announced in an email on Wednesday. The district is partnering with Cone Health and the Guilford County health department to hold the clinics, which are open to students 14 years and older and the general public. Students younger than 18 will need a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian, which are available from their schools.
rhinotimes.com

County Pools Back In Business In June – No Masks Allowed In The Water

On Wednesday, May 12, Guilford County parks officials announced that the county will open the aquatic centers at Bur-Mil Park, Hagan-Stone Park and Northeast Park beginning Saturday, June 5. The pools will remain open until Saturday, Sept. 4. The county’s pools will be open seven days a week, Saturdays from...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Legislators seek education grants

HIGH POINT — A bill that would give parents grants $1,000 per child to spend on education is being pushed by state representatives and a former legislator with ties to High Point and Guilford County. Reps. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, are among cosponsors of House Bill 934,...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Club Happenings

The Euterpe Music Club of Greensboro held its spring meeting on April 25. Historically, the meeting is a banquet but due to COVID-19, it was an outdoor picnic. Each year winners of the club’s scholarships are announced and winners perform musical offerings. This year the winners enjoyed the picnic with Euterpe members.