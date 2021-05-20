Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests down to 3.3%
The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,187 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 994,734. There were a total of 32,154 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 3.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.greensboro.com