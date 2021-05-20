Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests down to 3.3%

May 11—The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 699 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 984,950. There were a total of 10,289 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.