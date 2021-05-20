Beaver Dam pushes decorum for city officials
Beaver Dam city officials are emphasizing decorum among elected representatives as they bring their operations back in person. The first in-person meeting of the Common Council earlier this month kicked off with a note about staying respectful and civil toward one another in communication and avoid disparaging, demeaning or sarcastic remarks about other people. Punctuality, honoring commitments and acting in good faith were also emphasized.www.wiscnews.com