newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, WI

Beaver Dam pushes decorum for city officials

By Chris Higgins
Wiscnews.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBeaver Dam city officials are emphasizing decorum among elected representatives as they bring their operations back in person. The first in-person meeting of the Common Council earlier this month kicked off with a note about staying respectful and civil toward one another in communication and avoid disparaging, demeaning or sarcastic remarks about other people. Punctuality, honoring commitments and acting in good faith were also emphasized.

www.wiscnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Beaver Dam, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#City Council#State Council#Council Members#Elected Representatives#The Common Council#Downtown Beaver Dam#Decorum#City Governance#Respect#General Demeanor#Meeting#Punctuality#Communication#Outbursts#Faith#City Attorneys#Quarantine#Mayor Becky Glewen#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

New Beaver Dam store aims at affordability

Jacob Bartz has been buying and selling things since he was 10 years old, and now runs a resale shop in downtown Beaver Dam. Jake’s Buy It All is open in what was formerly the Expedition Supply shop at 108 S. Center St. Bartz runs the business with partner Jodie Dilkey.
Wiscnews.com

Beaver Dam mayor to serve as MPTC keynote

FOND DU LAC — Becky Glewen, city of Beaver Dam mayor is the keynote speaker for the Moraine Park Technical College 2021 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 22. Glewen has served as mayor for the city of Beaver Dam since April 2017 and as Dodge County supervisor for four years. She also held the position of Beaver Dam alderperson for Ward 8 in 2016 for one year.
Watertown, WIhngnews.com

Senator Jagler announces budget listening sessions

State Senator John Jagler (R-Watertown) has announced May budget listening sessions for constituents in the 13th Senate District. Jagler is encouraging constituents to attend these events and share their views on issues under consideration in the coming state budget. The listening session schedule is as follows:. -May 14th, 10AM —...
Watertown Daily Times

Grant may help Juneau pet company double workforce

JUNEAU — A growing Dodge County company is planning to nearly double its employees. Juneau Common Council members agreed Tuesday to act as an intermediary between the state’s Department of Administration and Automated Pet Care Products and hire MSA Professional Services to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to help with any future expansion at the local company.
Wiscnews.com

Dodge County eases recommended COVID-19 precautions

Dodge County announced Friday it was moving into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic response on the heels of a Thursday announcement by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can largely resume pre-pandemic lives, including ditching face masks indoors. Masking and social distancing continues to be...
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

Beaver Dam issues grass clippings reminder

Beaver Dam reminds residents that grass clippings can not only clog storm drains, which can cause localized flooding, but also cause degradation of water quality. When mowing lawn adjacent to the roadway, direct discharge of lawnmower toward the yard rather than into the street. Do not discharge lawn clippings into the street. If this cannot be avoided, remove the grass clippings from the street immediately. The cost for cleanup of a violation, minimum of $50, may be issued to the property owner if compliance is not met.
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: JFC on Reduced Federal Stimulus Payment

Joint Committee on Finance legislators held news conferences ahead of Thursday's executive session to address the $700 million less that Wisconsin will be receiving from the federal stimulus payment. Senator Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) expressed concern on how the payments may be split up and how the Republicans want to direct how it is spent. Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam), JFC co-chair, expressed frustration with Governor Evers waiting to reveal his federal spending plan approach and would prefer more collaboration and guidance in the budget process.
dailydodge.com

Thursday COVID Update

(Dodge County) Wisconsin health officials reported 18 COVID deaths yesterday bringing that number to 6,953. Dodge County is reporting 164 deaths and 11,875 cases. Statewide, active cases total to 7,630, a one-day decrease of 70. Dodge County health officials are actively monitoring 129 cases. Thirty-one-point-one-percent (31.1%) of Dodge County residents are fully vaccinated while 35.9-percent have had at least one dose. In Washington County 34.9-percent have completed the vaccination series. That figure is 33.6-percent in Fond du Lac County, 34-percent in Jefferson County, 39.6-percent in Columbia County and 35-percent in Green Lake County.
hngnews.com

Open meeting laws

Recently we had another election. With each new election, newly elected officials need to educate themselves on open meeting laws. They are laws that are rarely ever thought about or considered when someone is running for office, but it is critical for every elected official to be knowledgeable about them. Also, those who are not elected, but who work in government should have a working knowledge of these laws as ignorance of the law is not a defense.
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

Noxious weeds handling

The city of Beaver Dam requires property owners to cut or destroy all noxious weeds or high grass on lands and on adjacent street tree borders to prevent them from bearing seed or spreading to adjoining properties or in the case of high grass exceeding 6-inches in height. Flowers, shrubs, and trees should not be allowed to deteriorate to such a condition as to be a seriously blighting influence.
Wiscnews.com

Dodge County residents can get financial help with broadband bills

JUNEAU — The Federal Communications Commission is alerting Dodge County residents that enrollment in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program begins today. The program is designed to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing from a pool of $3.2 billion. Dodge County is making...
Beaver Dam, WIWatertown Daily Times

Playground Movement underway in Beaver Dam neighborhood

BEAVER DAM — Playground Movement, a Blue Zones Project Dodge County, Dodge County Extension FoodWIse, and neighborhood volunteers held a build day for the new Community Gardens at Lake Crest Drive Saturday. Funding for the project was made possible from a Growing Together WI Mini Grant and Rock River Women...
Wiscnews.com

Dodge County Board to live stream meetings: Tech upgrades coming fast

JUNEAU – Dodge County Information Technology Department is determined to make a new system as simple and user-friendly as possible. The multi-purpose system will be installed in the Dodge County Board room in early 2022, according to Dodge County Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds. The upgrade was largely prompted by...
Wisconsin StateWiscnews.com

Two area youths chosen for Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

Two Dodge County area students are joining a group of 15 Wisconsin high school juniors to be part of the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Isabella Kraus, Beaver Dam, and Cameron Pokorny, Waupun, were chosen to be on the 21-22 school year council.
Watertown Daily Times

Amy Nehls, Dodge County Emergency Management Coordinator

JUNEAU — If there is a flooded community, chemical fire or another disaster in Dodge County, Amy Nehls is there and helping displaced residents and working with local authorities. Many there is no exercise or scenario to follow. No rule book or previously used game plan Nehls can call upon.
Beaver Dam, WImadison

Evers' budget isn't unworkable -- Mark Quinn

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who co-chairs the Legislature's budget committee, complained in a State Journal column on May 2 that Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed biennial budget is "unworkable" and "disappointing." This is largely because Evers chooses to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for his budget, and because it includes social items that Born contends do not belong in the budget.
Beaver Dam, WImadison

Lawmakers don't represent people -- Chris Quandt

I was disappointed by Rep. Mark Born's column in last Sunday's newspaper, "Gov. Evers’ state budget is unworkable, disappointing." The Beaver Dam Republican doesn't seem to believe in democracy for Wisconsin. Tony Evers' tax-and-spend model would be a mistake. Referendums in many counties and municipalities throughout Wisconsin, along with well-respected...