Lunenburg County, VA

Lunenburg Medical Center honored by school system

By Staff Report
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Berkley Jr. presents Jill Seamans, CEO and CFO of Lunenburg Medical Center, with a certificate naming Lunenburg Medical Center to the 2021 Virginia School Board’s Association Business Honor Roll. The Lunenburg County School Board nominated Lunenburg Medical Center for this honor. Anna Hues, certified pediatric nurse practitioner, serves on the steering committee for the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program. This year during the pandemic, the medical center donated 1,000 youth masks to the school system. The school board also appreciates that the medical center allows the schools to put the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program applications and flyers at their front desk so they can reach more at-risk children. Lunenburg Medical Center helps provide free sports physicals for athletes at the secondary level. The school board looks forward to partnering with them on more endeavors in the future.

