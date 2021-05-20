9 NASCAR drivers break down the challenges of first race at Circuit of the Americas

Jockey International will be the title sponsor at NASCAR's Road America race on July 4, which will be called the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Twip. “As a Wisconsin-based company, we have long known that Road America is a world-class racetrack, and we are proud to be the title sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series on the Fourth of July,”Tom Hecker, director of sports marketing at Kenosha-based Jockey, said in a press release. “The motorsports industry has highly engaged, loyal fans, and we look forward to enhancing the fan experience on Independence Day weekend while highlighting our new Made in America products, available this month.”