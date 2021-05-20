newsbreak-logo
9 NASCAR drivers break down the challenges of first race at Circuit of the Americas

By Michelle R. Martinelli
msn.com
Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, NASCAR is racing at Circuit of The Americas, or COTA, this weekend, and drivers only know so much about what to expect. The Austin road course famously hosts Formula 1 annually, but it’s now one of seven road courses on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule in an effort to shake things up a bit. The Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix on Sunday is scheduled for 68 laps around the 3.41-mile, 20-turn long course, which includes a 133-foot climb into a wild, hairpin-style Turn 1.

