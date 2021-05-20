newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Fed, citing crypto risk, to open digital currency debate this summer

By Howard Schneider
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7Sbb_0a5t3N9h00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged the risks of cryptocurrencies in an unusual video message on Thursday that also laid out a clearer timetable for the Fed to consider adopting a digital currency of its own.

Highlighting the fast advances in financial technology and the potential benefits involved, Powell said that cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and other innovations “may also carry potential risks to those users and to the broader financial system.”

As that technology advances, “so must our attention to the appropriate regulatory and oversight framework. This includes paying attention to private-sector payments innovators who are currently not within the traditional regulatory arrangements applied to banks, investment firms, and other financial intermediaries.”

Powell said the Fed would release a discussion paper this summer “outlining our current thinking on digital payments, with a particular focus on the benefits and risks associated” with establishing a central bank digital currency. The Fed will ask for public comment as part of the process.

Powell said the Fed wanted to be sure any central bank digital currency provided benefits to consumers and businesses, and noted that “to date, cryptocurrencies have not served as a convenient way to make payments, given, among other factors, their swings in value.”

Powell’s statement came just hours after the U.S. Treasury proposed new regulations on the use of bitcoin. Released through video on the Fed’s website, it came amid a volatile week in which cryptocurrency values plunged, and the role of cryptocurrency in ransomware payments was highlighted in the shutdown of a major U.S. gas pipeline.

The Boston Fed is currently working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to research the technology that could be used for a central bank digital currency and will be releasing those findings in the third quarter. Powell and other Fed officials however have said they intend to move deliberately to ensure that the benefits outweigh any risks involved.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency#Paper Currency#Financial Technology#Financial Investment#Federal Reserve Chair#The U S Treasury#The Boston Fed#Digital Payments#Cryptocurrency Values#Financial System#Potential Risks#Investment Firms#Banks#Central Bank#Ransomware Payments#Technology Advances#Businesses#Innovations#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsCoinDesk

No Reason to Fear Central Bank Digital Currencies

From papers to blog posts, a lot has been said on how a CBDC would deprive banks of deposits because funds could be easily moved to CBDC accounts or wallets, especially in times of crisis. Similarly, we’re frequently reminded that a CBDC could be used as an instrument of control because CBDC transactions would be traceable in real time. But will these risks emerge because of CBDCs, or can they materialize regardless of any CBDC ever being issued?
StocksFinancial Times

Asset managers express caution on cryptocurrency after price swings

The recent volatility in bitcoin prices triggered by Tesla’s Elon Musk has raised new doubts among institutional fund managers over the future of cryptocurrencies as an asset class. UBS Wealth Management, Pimco, T Rowe Price and Glenmede Investment Management were among the firms that have expressed reservations in recent days...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Fed's Clarida: Dollar's role as global reserve currency is secure

"The US dollar's role as a global reserve currency is secure," Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Monday, as reported by Reuters. "Getting demand and supply of workers into balance may take some time." "Central bank digital currency is under an active study to get a sense of...
Marketsoceandrive.com

Kevin Ko Shares Info on Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

Perhaps, Bitcoin is the only currency that comes to your mind whenever you come across the term cryptocurrency. You are not alone; there other millions of people like you who have only heard of Bitcoin as the one and only cryptocurrency. Kevin Ko is an experienced cryptocurrency trader and commercial asset advisor who has been in the field for a couple of years and he understands the lack of knowledge the general public has.. He has spent most of his career teaching and helping investors build their portfolios, factoring in their risk levels. Kevin states that most of his clients only know of Bitcoin as the only cryptocurrency and are surprised to learn that there are many other currencies.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

What Are The Risks Of Crypto Savings Accounts?

There are quite a few popular cryptocurrency savings accounts out there, including options from platforms like BlockFi, Linus, Outlet, and Gemini. These savings accounts are very different from traditional savings accounts, and in more ways than many people realize. First, investors should remember that cryptocurrency savings accounts are built to...
StocksStreet.Com

Marathon Digital, Crypto Stocks Fall on Musk Tweets

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, such as Marathon Digital, fell Monday, after a Bitcoin tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Cryptocurrency-related stocks, such as Marathon Digital (MARA) - Get Report, fell Monday after a tweet from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk may have indicated that the company might sell its $1.5 billion Bitcoin stash.
CurrenciesPosted by
The Hill

Will digital currencies dethrone or cement the US dollar?

As crypto markets continue to attract attention and digital technologies threaten to upend the entire financial system, governments and reserve banks are racing to keep up and reassert themselves. Some, including India, Nigeria, and Turkey, have proposed banning decentralized crypto assets over the risk of money laundering and tax evasion. At the same time, many — especially China — are exploring how they might leverage digital technologies to create their own centralized Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and potentially challenge U.S. monetary hegemony and the value proposition of decentralized crypto assets.
Marketstheiet.org

Crypto-Currency Payout for Un-applied Legal Infrastructure?

An adequate reason for Cryptocurrency Value being "paid out" or increasing in value in Australia, when certain provision of critical legislative infrastructure is not applied under a certain condition - making the value of the local currency such as the AUD, disparate to the existing investments from South China Sea (China). For example, when WHO has declared that 5G does cause a biological reaction in Humans, to allow installation of 5G Towers, would be a considerable violation of the 'Crimes (Biological Weapons) Act 1976' Australia. However, that 5G installers are going ahead with this - is what is allegedly creating the Cryptocurrency. So, it can be expected that if 5G installations are carried out in Australia, there would be a higher "payout" or appreciation of the Crypto against the AUD - although the AUD should be relatively constant against the HKD or CNY.
StocksDetroit News

Bitcoin drops after Musk implies that Tesla may sell cryptocurrency

Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of bitcoin, sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings. Bitcoin slid below $45,000 for the first time in almost three months after the billionaire owner of...
Businesscryptopotato.com

Bullish for Bitcoin? 39 Million US Households to Receive up to $3.6K Monthly Stimulus Starting July 15th

Will bitcoin’s price appreciate once again as the US government prepares to give up to $3,600 per month to 39 million American households?. A new rule under the hat of the COVID-19 relief bill will see 39 million US households receive up to $3,600 monthly starting from mid-July. Given the history between BTC’s price appreciation since the first-ever stimulus bill, the narrative rises now if this latest endeavor will push bitcoin higher again.
CurrenciesL.A. Weekly

Meet Kevin Ko, The Digital Currency Expert You Need to Know About

Digital currencies are revolutionizing the business way of making payments while introducing a whole new investment opportunity. It has brought in a new concept where investors can directly transfer money virtually without the services of intermediaries such as banks. Thousands of investors have pumped their money into the trade, and some are reaping big. It is an easy way to get filthy rich, but first, you must learn and master the industry’s tricks.
Currenciescoingeek.com

Hungary considers digital currency investor tax cut for COVID stimulus

Digital currency investors in Hungary could be in line for a tax cut as part of new stimulus measures being proposed by the government designed to make the country more competitive. Authorities in Hungary are weighing proposals which would slash the applicable rate of tax on digital currency gains down...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

The regulators are coming for crypto: What investors need to know

Just this week, Ether (ETH) breached the $4,000 mark while Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, recently hit another all-time high at over $63,000. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) continues its roller-coaster ride after "Dogefather" Elon Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live and news about digital artwork fetching eye-watering prices in the form of nonfungible tokens is all over the airwaves.
CurrenciesPosted by
Forbes

Will Digital Currencies Wipe Out Crypto? Central Banks To Target Bitcoin?

When the euro was introduced just over twenty years ago, there were tales of people around Europe refusing to exchange their national currency notes for the single currency, on the basis that the euro ‘will never catch on’. When the hacking group Darkside ransomed the dataset controlling the Colonial pipeline last week, the ransom was paid in a cryptocurrency.