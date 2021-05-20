newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Lincoln County; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nye County, NV
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
County
Lincoln County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Wind Advisory#Sheep Range#Western Clark#Northeast Clark County#Southwest Winds#Northwest Arizona#Southern Clark County#Gusty Winds#Gusts#Spring#Vegas#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANDER...NORTHERN NYE AND SOUTHWESTERN EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM PDT At 126 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Hickison Summit, moving south at 5 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph and pea size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Antelope Peak.
Lander County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lander, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lander; Nye The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lander County in north central Nevada Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gabbs, Ione, Berlin Ichthyosaur SP, Reese River Valley and Arc Dome.
Clark County, NVnews3lv.com

Showers expected to pop up over Clark County Sunday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday is calling for mostly sunny skies in the Las Vegas valley, however, some showers are popping up around Clark County. A low-pressure system moving through could generate thunderstorms, mostly over Spring Mountain and Black Mountain. Monday morning may see a few showers lingering in the...
Nye County, NVpvtimes.com

Brush fires continue to challenge fire crews

As daytime temperatures continue to climb as summer approaches, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis recently spoke about the conditions which present numerous challenges for area firefighters. “Within the last two weeks we responded to probably a dozen ground-cover fires and we are reminding our residents that...