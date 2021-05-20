High Wind Warning issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.alerts.weather.gov