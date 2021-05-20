newsbreak-logo
Inyo County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County. In California, Death Valley National Park, White Mountains of Inyo County and Owens Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov
