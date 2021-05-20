Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley by NWS

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Inyo County has been moved from the Red Tier – Substantial risk category to the Orange Tier – Moderate risk category under the State’s Four-Tier, Color-Coded Reopening System. The change will take effect Wednesday, May 5. The changes are being attributed largely to the over 30 million vaccinations that have been administered in the state, along with the Covid safety protocols still in play.