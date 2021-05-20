newsbreak-logo
Macomb County, MI

Air Quality Alert issued for Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday May 21st The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Friday May 21st to be an action day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties St. Clair...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne and Monroe. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

alerts.weather.gov
