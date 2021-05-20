Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 22:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT /2 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Extended until 2 AM PDT /2 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov