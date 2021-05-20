Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Tuesday Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. Strongest winds expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley through early Tuesday. Breezy winds continue on Tuesday over the western side of the Valley and the Delta, along with very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds weaken Tuesday night and become onshore for mid to late week, with humidity levels trending up. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Valley, Delta, northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding terrain below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...North to east 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected through early Tuesday, west of Interstate 5 and into the Coast Range. Breezy winds continue through Tuesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity in the single digits or teens. Poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery of 20 to 50 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento