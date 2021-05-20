Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 11:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Late season snow will impact mountain travel and recreation .A cold late season weather system will bring a quick period of snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada into the evening. The heaviest snow is expected for elevations above 5000 feet near Mt Lassen, and above 6500 feet across the northern Sierra. Lighter accumulations will be possible down to 3500 to 5000 feet. Campers and hikers, especially around Lassen Volcanic National Park and along the Sierra crest, should prepare for winter-like conditions. Stronger snow showers could develop into thundersnow with dangerous lightning. Mountain travel impacts are possible, including chain controls, travel delays, and lower visibilities. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.alerts.weather.gov