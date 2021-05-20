A recent study says Austin isn't getting enough sleep!

This article was originally published on Humorism, a newsletter about labor, inequality, and extremism in comedy. Subscribe here to get posts like this in your inbox. This week comedian Peng Dang posted a video of podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe unleashing a racist tirade about him during a show earlier this month in Austin, Texas. Dang, who had opened for Hinchcliffe, later said he was shocked and upset by the rant, and that he had to step outside during Hinchcliffe’s set. Hinchcliffe—a writer for Comedy Central’s roasts, host of the popular podcast Kill Tony, and frequent opener for Joe Rogan—has since been dropped by his agency. He was also removed from two shows he was scheduled on this week with Rogan at the Creek and the Cave, a club that recently reopened to Austin after shutting down in New York City.