newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Do You Remember the Legendary Zootz Nightclub in Portland, Maine?

By The Captain
Posted by 
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in the '80s and early '90s, the coolest, hippest place to be in Portland was Zootz Nightclub. The club was at the top of Forest Avenue, downtown, and hosted all kinds of great bands and DJs. In fact, Zootz was one of the first clubs around where the DJs were headliners. Zootz had a super-inclusive vibe; it had an all-ages night every Friday night and was LGBTQ-friendly. Zootz had the magic-a place where you could let your freak flag fly and feel safe that you could be the person you wanted to be. A special place to dance and make friends. This was Portland's Hang Out. Kris Clark was the founder, owner, and operator behind Zootz until around 1994.

wblm.com
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local H#Dance#Food Drink#Legendary#Vibe#Zootz Nightclub#Lgbtq#Hang Out#Superdrag#Portland Stage#Mighty Mighty Bosstones#Sevendust#Bands#Djs#Downtown#Headliners#Forest Ave#Throwing Muses#Friends#Forest Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Artist Dom Colizzi Releases A New Song

One of the great things about the State of Maine is the number of terrific bands and music artists are originally from the state. Maybe it's the fresh air. Maybe it's the majestic coastline or the thick forests. Whatever the reason, there is something about the state that makes it the ideal place for musicians to develop their talent.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Small Portland Restaurant Named Best Place In Maine For Chicken Fingers

Chicken fingers are the ultimate comfort food for many people. That's probably because it's difficult to mess up a chicken finger. At its worst, it could be a little chewy with a crust that's a little underwhelming but nothing that a good sauce can't cover up. At its best, chicken fingers can put a smile on your face with the right spices, breading and fry on them. The problem is that almost every restaurant has chicken fingers on the menu. It'd be nearly impossible to try every single chicken finger and report back. So if you're on the lookout for your next favorite chicken finger, one Portland restaurant has been given the title of "best chicken fingers in Maine" by Eat This.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

WCYY Presents 311 at Thompson’s Point in August

It's been a long time coming but live music is back, Maine! We're bringing the winners of WCYY Madness, 311, to Thompson's Point in Portland. 311 is no stranger to Maine. In fact, they've been here 8 times over the years and this will be their first time in Maine since 2017.
Portland, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

The Yard In Portland Is Adding A Glorious New Rooftop Deck

As the call for outdoor dining grows louder, several businesses in Portland are finding themselves in a bit of a jam. What do you do when you've maxed out all the useable space around you? The answer seems to be to look up. Rooftop decks and bars are quickly becoming a thing in Portland with another popular restaurant/bar set to add one in the near future.
Portland, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lost Kitchen reopening and helping the community.

PORTLAND, Maine — One of Maine’s most popular and difficult to get into restaurants, The Lost Kitchen, is getting ready to reopen its doors for the 2021 season. Owner and Chef Erin French announced over the weekend she will begin accepting reservations. Due to the popularity of the Freedom restaurant, French came up with a system a few years ago for people to get reservations. Hopeful customers can send a postcard seeking a reservation. The cards are then drawn out of a hat.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
MusicPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Black Crowes Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour

The Black Crowes have announced dates for their newly rescheduled reunion tour. An upcoming run of 37 North American shows will launch this summer on July 20 in Nashville and close on Sept. 25 in Bethel, N.Y. The Shake Your Money Maker 2021 Summer Tour, originally scheduled for 2020 but...
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Camden, MEBangor Daily News

Pirate trio plays May 21 SoundCheck

CAMDEN — Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, offers a twist on tradition in its SoundCheck series of small, safely distanced performances Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. For one hour, Portland’s pirate-themed trio Shank Painters will turn the opera house stage into a salt-soaked deck awash with seafaring tunes.
Maine StateWPFO

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
MusicPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters Confirm More 2021 Shows

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced its star-studded 2021 lineup, with Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters headlining the event. The three-day festival takes place from Sept. 3-5, 2021, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. BottleRock also features local gourmet food, chef performances on a culinary stage and drinks from dozens of local wineries.