newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hocus Pocus 2 officially coming to Disney+ with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy running 'amok, amok, amok' again as the Sanderson sisters in Fall 2022

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 hours ago

Salem, Massachusetts better hide their children because Sanderson sisters will rise again!

Hocus Pocus 2 is officially coming to Disney+ in the Fall of 2022 with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all signed on to reprise their witchy roles of Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively.

'It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus 2️⃣ @BetteMidler, @SarahJessicaParker, and @KathyNajimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus,' the Mouse House penned on social media Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhQMN_0a5t1jJ900
They're back! Hocus Pocus 2 is officially coming to Disney+ in the Fall of 2022 with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all signed on to reprise their witchy roles of Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively

The 'Sistaaaahs' were quick to share the exciting news on their own social media pages with nostalgic nods to their beloved characters.

'Yep. I'm ready. To run.Amok, amok, amok, amok. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @disneyplus Sisters??? X, SJ,' Sarah Jessica, 56, posted on Instagram.

Kathy Najimy, 64, penned: 'The people have spoken: I smell children...again. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus'

And, Bette Midler, 75, added: 'Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK! #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uHmk_0a5t1jJ900
'Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @disneyplus Sisters??? X, SJ,' Sarah Jessica posted on Instagram

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sanderson's will accidentally be brought back from the dead once more in Salem by 'three young women.'

'They must stop the child-hungry witches from causing a new kind of toil and trouble,' the outlet reported.

The plan to continue the story of the 1993 cult children's classic has been in the works for years now.

On Halloween in 2019, SJP told a fan on social media 'we have all said yes. Now we wait. X' when asked if the film would get a sequel and added that they were awaiting 'instructions' from the studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJkpe_0a5t1jJ900
I smell children! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sanderson's will accidentally be brought back from the dead once more in Salem by 'three young women'

That same year Entertainment Tonight caught up with Midler and Najimy and asked about their involvement in the upcoming Disney+ sequel.

'Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse,' Midler joked at the time. 'We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters.'

Disney+, as it stands, turned out to be a smashing success with hit projects like The Mandalorian and shows from the Marvel Universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yI4a6_0a5t1jJ900
Long time coming: The plan to continue the story of the 1993 cult children's classic has been in the works for years now with SJP confirming that the sequel was in the works in 2019

Now, two years later - no doubt impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered Hollywood along with the rest of the world - the sequel, like the Sanderson's, is being raised from the dead once more, so to speak.

The original film was released on July 16, 1993 and followed the Sanderson Sisters who come back from the dead after Max Dennison, a virgin, lights the Black Flame Candle while trying to impress a girl.

Winnie, Sarah and Mary come back to life and go one to terrorize the children of Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween in an attempt to live forever until they are thwarted by Max, sister Dani and, the girl he tried to impress, Allison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjOgF_0a5t1jJ900
Oops: The original film was released on July 16, 1993 and followed the Sanderson Sisters who come back from the dead after Max Dennison, a virgin, lights the Black Flame Candle while trying to impress a girl

The kids are aided in their quest by an enchanted cat, Thackery Binx who was cursed to live as a feline by Winifred and Winnie's old flame, zombie Billie Butcherson.

The movie was directed by Kenny Ortega and has become something of a cult classic, especially around Halloween, though it was initially a commercial flop and was met with mixed reviews from critics.

Bette, Sarah and Kathy should have no problem hopping back on their brooms - or vacuums - for the sequel after reprising their roles in 2020 for a Bette's annual charity Halloween event in support of the New York Restoration Project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWwLs_0a5t1jJ900
Amok! Bette, Sarah and Kathy should have no problem hopping back on their brooms - or vacuums - for the sequel after reprising their roles in 2020 for a Bette's annual charity Halloween event in support of the New York Restoration Project
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
66K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Ortega
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Halloween#Sarahjessicaparker#The Mouse House#Instagram#Disneyplus Sisters#Sister Dani#Wicked#Zombie Billie Butcherson#Hollywood#Kathynajimy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesbiography.com

10 Things You May Not Know About 'Sister Act'

Released in the summer of 1992, Sister Act starred actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg as struggling nightclub performer Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into hiding after witnessing her gangster boyfriend committing murder and poses as nun Sister Mary Clarence while staying at a San Francisco convent. Despite a rocky road to the screen, the film was an instant hit, as audiences warmed to Goldberg’s on-screen comradery with co-stars Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, powered by a soundtrack that spent more than a year on the Billboard charts. Following the success of the first movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, also starring Lauryn Hill, hit theaters in December 1993. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical-comedy film series:
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hugh Grant And Sarah Jessica Parker Rekindling Secret Romance On ‘SATC’ Reboot?

Is a reunion between Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker causing trouble in their respective relationships? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. According to a recent edition of New Idea, Sarah Jessica Parker is determined to get Hugh Grant on board for her Sex and the City reboot. According to the magazine’s inside source, in Parker’s mind, “there’s no-one funnier, more handsome, or more perfect for a rom-com than her dear friend, Hugh Grant.”
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Won’t Let This Controversial Jean Trend Go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Someone needs to give Sarah Jessica Parker an award for providing street style worth writing about throughout the entire pandemic. Unlike most celebrities, Parker goes into the office — her shoe stores in Manhattan — and every single day, she is always dressed for it. Sometimes she wears bedazzled boots, other times she wears babydoll shoes, and she almost always wears a MasQd face mask. Recently, she’s also been wearing a very controversial item: gray jeans.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Sarah Jessica Parker's Collection With The Novogratz Is Back in Stock

After over a year of social distancing, and with COVID-19 vaccines being distributed and restrictions being lifted across the country, it seems fair to say that people are ready for some summer fun. Fittingly, last month, husband-and-wife interior design pair Robert and Cortney Novogratz teamed up with Sarah Jessica Parker to release an outdoor furniture collection embodying just that.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Us Obsessed With This Oversized Dress Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you decided what your whole fashion vibe is going to be for this summer yet? Obviously you want it to feel like you, but which part of you is really going to shine through this year? For example, some seasons leave us in a dark, drapey mood, while others inspire us to break out the tie-dye tops and short shorts. Sometimes we lean toward fancier picks, while other times we can’t get enough loungewear.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker and Fashion Editors Agree: These Flattering Jeans Are a Must

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sarah Jessica Parker is my idol. She influences me to try new things, like the Serge Normant volumizing spray that works wonders on my fine hair — she praised it so highly, it would have been a crime not to try it. So recently, when I saw SJP wearing one of my favorite jeans brands, it only reinforced my love for the throwback denim label.
MoviesMovieWeb

Yvette Nicole Brown & Jayma Mays Join Maya Rudolph in Disenchanted Disney+ Sequel

Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays have joined the earlier announced Maya Rudolph, and are set to join a number of returning cast members in the sequel Disenchanted, coming exclusively to Disney+ in the near future.﻿﻿ Fans have been patiently waiting for over a decade for the highly anticipated sequel to the original hit movie ﻿Enchanted﻿. News surrounding the project has been coming in thick and fast since its confirmation last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sharon Stone, Bette Midler & More Stars Have Hilarious Reactions To ‘Bennifer’s Reunion: ‘WTF’

Celebrities took to social media to either respond to or repost news about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Montana getaway and reported rekindled romance. Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, aka “Bennifer” are reportedly dating once again after splitting up 17 years ago and a lot of celebs have something to say about it! After photos of the two traveling during a recent getaway to Montana surfaced on the internet, Sharon Stone, Bette Midler and more reacted to the news that the lovebirds may be back together. Take a look at the responses about the comeback of “Bennifer” below!
MoviesMovieWeb

Maya Rudolph Is Ready to Have the Most Fun Playing a Disney Villain in Disenchanted

Two-time Primetime Emmy winner and Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph has broken her silence over playing the villain in upcoming Disney sequel Disenchanted. The actress and comedian revealed that, had she been asked earlier in her career, she may not have considered signing up to play a bad guy, but now she cannot wait to relish in the pantomime villainy.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Krysta Rodriguez on Playing Liza Minnelli and How 'Smash' Prepared Her for 'Halston'

“Getting out of my own head should be the title of my autobiography.”. That’s the first thing Krysta Rodriguez says in a Zoom conversation about her new role as the legendary Liza Minnelli in Netflix’s limited series “Halston.” To be fair, though, this quick quip is in response to a question posed about whether preparing to portray such a well-known figure is as much mental as it is physical.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Proud Family' Revival at Disney Plus Adds Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson

The role will be a pivot for Johnson, who has cemented himself in the world of reality and unscripted television on shows like “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,” “Red Table Talk” and “Steve Harvey.” Porter is perhaps best known for his award-winning performance as Pray Tell on FX’s “Pose,” but is no stranger to voice work and has lent his talents to “The Simpsons” and served as narrator for HBO Max docuseries “Equal.” Quinto is no stranger to animation either, having appeared on Amazon’s “Invincible” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”
PetsPosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Actors Who Took Home Their Animal Co-Stars

Some actors walk away from a recently wrapped film with a new hairdo or a stolen prop. Viggo Mortensen occasionally leaves with a horse—and he’s definitely not the only one. From Sophie Turner’s direwolf to Audrey Hepburn’s deer, here are 11 actors and the lucky animal co-stars who got to go home with them.
CelebritiesKARE

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish Reveal Cringey True Stories That Inspired 'Here Today' (Exclusive)

Billy Crystal's new dramedy, Here Today, begins with a scene so outlandish and so unbelievable that it could only be true. Crystal's character, veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz, sits down at a restaurant with Emma (Tiffany Haddish), who won their lunch in a charity auction. He promptly discovers her winning bid was $22. And then she has a severe allergic reaction. Turns out, it was, indeed, a true story.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Halston’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor Is an Obsessive Genius Who ‘Stopped Giving a Flying F-‘ (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for Ryan Murphy’s limited series “Halston” starring Ewan McGregor in the title role of the iconic fashion designer. And seeing as the five-episode show is about how Halston became Halston, it’s only appropriate that this sneak peek begin with McGregor uttering these lines: “I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion.”
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Cole Escola on Channeling Kathy Bates in ‘Misery’ and Susan Sarandon for Their ‘Search Party’ Debut

Cole Escola’s favorite movie character as a kid was Mrs. Potts. At five years old, their attachment to the jaunty housekeeper for the Beast’s lair in the 1991 animated classic “Beauty and the Beast” might explain their affinity for playing older women, whether as unhinged homemaker Chassie Tucker in “At Home with Amy Sedaris” or as Chip — née “the Twink” — in the latest season of the HBO Max millennial satire “Search Party.” Well, sort of, as Chip is actually just a psychotic 30-something heir cross-dressing as his wealthy aunt Lyla (Susan Sarandon), and keeping celebrity murderess Dory (Alia Shawkat) trapped in a padded basement. Think of the scenario as “Misery” meets “Room,” with a dash of “Psycho” for good measure.