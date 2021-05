A doctor who treated Alexei Navalny after he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent has gone missing, according to Russian police.Alexander Murakhovsky, 49, is believed to have disappeared during a hunting trip in a forest in the Omsk region of Siberia on Friday.Witness reports suggested that he was last seen leaving the village of Pospelovo on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).The ATV was found 6.5 km from the hunting base on Sunday, according to the regional ministry of internal affairs.Local police, officers from the national guard, hunting inspectors and local residents have all joined the search.Helicopters and drones have...