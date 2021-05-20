‘FBI’ Season 3 Episode 15 Photos: Season Finale Preview

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of MacGyver on CBS. MacGyver has come to an end on CBS with the fifth and final season finale, and with no sign of the show scoring a rescue like some cancelled shows that came before it, fans may want to resign themselves to the idea that this episode truly was the end of the road for the characters. Of course, it's not altogether surprising that the episode feels more like a season finale than a series finale; the cancellation order came down only after the fifth season had finished filming. According to showrunner Monica Macer, she had to make some changes to the finale in light of the cancellation order.