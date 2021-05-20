‘FBI’ Season 3 Episode 15 Photos: Season Finale Preview

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDexter‘s David Zayas reprises his role as Antonio Vargas on the season three finale of CBS’s FBI. Season three episode 15 – “Straight Flush” – was directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Rick Eid and Joe Halpin (story by Claire Demorest and Heather Michaels). The season finale airs Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

