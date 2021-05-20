‘FBI’ Season 3 Episode 15 Photos: Season Finale Preview

After an episode that found Wallis Day's Kate Kane being imprinted with Black Mask's (Peter Outerbridge) daughter's memories to become "Circe Sionis," a Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) team-up, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) learning of Jacob's (Dougray Scott) Snakebite addiction, and Alice left in the clutches of Black Mask and "Circe," there's no better time like Sunday night for… tequila?! That seems to be the case with this weekend's episode of The CW's Batwoman, with Ryan, Sophie, and Mary (Nicole Kang) enjoying a ladies' night out… and finding themselves taking on old Crows foe Cluemaster (Rick Miller). And why is this important? Because "I'll Give You A Clue" also introduces Cluemaster's daughter into the Arrowverse- Stephanie Brown (Morgan Kohan), otherwise known as the Gotham vigilante Spoiler in the comics universe.