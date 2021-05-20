Kuma's Corner names Mike Kosiak director of operations
Kosiak will oversee operations and 25 employees at the chain's Chicago restaurants in Avondale, the West Loop, Schaumburg, and Vernon Hills.www.bizjournals.com
