Irina Shayk flaunts her toned tummy in a crop top as she holds hands with daughter Lea who makes her own fashion statement in orange

By Ashley Hume For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 10 hours ago

Irina Shayk flaunted her toned tummy while stepping out in New York City with her daughter, Lea.

The 35-year-old model and her adorable four-year-old little girl were spotted on an excursion in their West Village neighborhood on Thursday.

The Russian beauty was definitely a show-stopper as she donned a pair of cotton candy pink side button snap slacks for the outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Zt84_0a5t1QUE00
Fit: Irina Shayk flaunted her toned tummy while stepping out in New York City with her daughter, Lea

The eye-catching hot pink slacks featured white snap buttons down the sides of each pant leg. The loose-fitting trousers cinched around Irina's taut abs with a elasticated drawstring waistband.

The runway star paired the pants with a cap-sleeved white crop top that showcased her trim arms and midriff.

She clasped a furry pale pink leopard print handbag that had a pearl strap. The catwalk queen accessorized her fun ensemble with a colorful beaded necklace by one of her favorite jewelry designers, Tootsie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQQn3_0a5t1QUE00
Trendy: The model clasped a furry pale pink leopard print handbag that had a pearl strap. The catwalk queen accessorized her fun ensemble with a colorful beaded necklace by one of her favorite jewelry designers, Tootsie

Shayk also added several pink and blue rings as well as silver cross earrings. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star was sporting a pair of white sneakers as she strolled.

Though the mask mandates for fully vaccinated people officially ended in New York as of Wednesday, the supermodel covered her face with a magenta and black leopard print mask to protect herself and others during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And Irina was seeing the world through rose-colored glasses on Thursday as she wore a pair of metal-framed sunglasses with pink lenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLoBD_0a5t1QUE00
Mini fashionista: As usual, Lea looked every bit as fashionable as her style icon mother. She was wearing a camel-colored tiered lace sundress with a halter neckline

As usual, Lea looked every bit as fashionable as her style icon mother. She was wearing a camel-colored tiered lace sundress with a halter neckline.

She also sported yellow, green and white patterned Mary Janes with white socks as well as a bright neon orange purse with a long gold chain strap.

Lea's blonde hair was pulled back with pink, red and yellow barrettes while Irina wore her brunette locks in two fishtail braids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjUZa_0a5t1QUE00
Looking rosy: Irina was seeing the world through rose-colored glasses on Thursday as she wore a pair of metal-framed sunglasses with pink lenses

The trend-setting mother-daughter duo held hands as they crossed the street. Irina shares Lea with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 46.

The Hangover star and the model were first linked in April 2015. Shayk gave birth to Lea in March 2017.

They parted ways in June 2019, however they continue to maintain a friendly relationship as they co-parent Lea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8TOI_0a5t1QUE00
Former flames: Irina shares Lea with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 46. The Hangover star and the model were first linked in April 2015. Shayk gave birth to Lea in March 2017. Seen in 2019
