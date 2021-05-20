Blake Shelton revealed his first dance song with Gwen Stefani — and it isn’t country

Blake Shelton is giving back to his community in a major way. On Monday, it was announced that The Voice coach would be joining the Country Music Association, which is partnering with Feeding America, for a drive that would help provide meals to musicians and music industry professionals in major cities all across the country. The Country Music Association is aiming to provide four million meals to individuals within the United States. Shelton spoke to the Associated Press for this partnership and noted that he wants to do what he can to give back to the music industry community, especially those who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.