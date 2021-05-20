Blake Shelton revealed his first dance song with Gwen Stefani — and it isn’t country
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are throwing it back to the ‘80s for their first dance as a married couple. Blake made a virtual stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, and when Jimmy Fallon asked him what the couple’s first dance song might be, Blake said it’s “If You Leave,” from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack. The song, by OMD — also known as Orchestral Manoeuvers in the Dark — hit number four in 1986 and is a big part of the movie’s final scene.wincountry.com