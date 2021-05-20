Ferrari ‘close to being a genuine threat’ – Sainz

Carlos Sainz believes Ferrari has the potential to be a contender at the Monaco Grand Prix after finishing first and second in FP2 on Thursday. Although Charles Leclerc missed most of FP1 with a gearbox issue, Sainz went second-quickest to signal Ferrari’s potential, and then Leclerc led the way in the later session while Sainz again finished in P2. Despite the two encouraging sessions, the Spaniard believes there could be some performance being hidden by some rivals.