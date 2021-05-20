newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Ferrari ‘close to being a genuine threat’ – Sainz

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Sainz believes Ferrari has the potential to be a contender at the Monaco Grand Prix after finishing first and second in FP2 on Thursday. Although Charles Leclerc missed most of FP1 with a gearbox issue, Sainz went second-quickest to signal Ferrari’s potential, and then Leclerc led the way in the later session while Sainz again finished in P2. Despite the two encouraging sessions, the Spaniard believes there could be some performance being hidden by some rivals.

racer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Monaco Grand Prix#Spaniard#Red Bull#Mercedes#Fp2#Fp1#Fp3#Contender#Margin#Things#Set Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Ferrari
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Sainz annoyed: 'Gonna cause us a lot of problems this session'

Carlos Sainz could be partly satisfied after his free practice sessions on Friday afternoon. Where he finished sixth in the first practice session, he couldn't get any further than eighth position in the second free practice session. Sainz made a clear remark to Lewis Hamilton while driving his laps. All...
Motorsportsinsideracing.com

Inconsistency infuriates Leclerc as Sainz hails Ferrari progress

Charles Leclerc was furious with his own inconsistency after only managing P8 on the grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Monegasque has started fourth at the opening two races, but simply couldn't put a strong lap together in Q3 as he finished three-tenths, and three places, behind Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.
Motorsportsracefans.net

2021 Portuguese Grand Prix drivers’ helmets

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel are sporting revised helmet designs for this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver described his updated look as “something a little bit different this weekend”. He’s gone for a largely white design with day-glo red details. Leclerc has been one of the most prolific adopters of new helmet designs since the rules forbidding drivers from changing them were relaxed.
Motorsportscampuslately.com

If we passed, we wouldn’t be able to hold the position either

Charles Leclerc believes fourth place starting position was the maximum at the time of the Spanish Grand Prix experience. A Ferrari driver does not believe he will be able to finish the race before the race under normal conditions. Ferrari performed well as expected in the Spanish Grand Prix experience,...
Motorsportsinsideracing.com

Ferrari wary of race pace despite both cars in top six for Spanish GP

Ferrari is wary the strong pace shown in qualifying might be tough to replicate during Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both start in the top six in Barcelona, with the Monegasque securing 'best of the rest' behind HAM-VER-BOT in fourth. "Happy with today," he told Sky...
Motorsportsracefans.net

Bottas edges Verstappen, then has near-miss with Sainz

There was little to choose between Mercedes and Red Bull in the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, as Valtteri Bottas led Max Verstappen by just three-hundredths of a second. But the Mercedes driver was unimpressed following a close run-in with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jnr, who got in...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Hamilton hits historic 100th pole ahead of Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton successfully clinched an unparalleled 100th pole position in Formula 1 by outpacing Red Bull's Max Verstappen and his own Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the final round of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix. Verstappen had been lightning fast in the second round but was unable to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Formula 1: Two-round, 10-team 2021 mock draft

How would the Formula 1 grid look if the drivers were selected in an NFL-style draft? Take a look at our two-round, 10-team selections. The 2021 NFL Draft took place this weekend from Thursday, April 29 to Saturday, May 1. As a result, we decided to make our own mock draft, but for Formula 1.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Hamilton takes 100th F1 pole position

Lewis Hamilton has become the first driver in world championship history to claimed 100 pole positions. The Mercedes driver headed Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix by just 0.03s to reach the milestone. Third fastest was Valtteri Bottas, while Daniel Ricciardo will line up seventh, two places...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Sainz: Ferrari still worried about tyre degradation in Spain

Sainz qualified sixth for his home race in Barcelona, two places and one tenth shy of teammate Charles Leclerc. However last week in Portugal the red cars struggled on the medium tyres in the race. Sainz ultimately dropped out of the points to finish a frustrated 11th and admits Ferrari's tyre management problem is likely to resurface during the Spanish Grand Prix.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Sainz wants to drive ‘old-school’ Barcelona final sector

Carlos Sainz says he would prefer Barcelona to revert its layout to its pre-2007 version, with two fast final corners instead of the slower chicane. Two sweeping right-handers used to finish the lap at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but a chicane was installed to slow the cars down in the final part of the lap, as well as creating an acceleration point to try and encourage overtaking at a track where passing has always been difficult.
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Leclerc reacts to P6: "I haven't done a great job as driver"

Charles Leclerc is not satified with P6 and feels that he could have extracted more from his Ferrari in Portugal this weekend. Finishing with some good points, Leclerc feels that there was more on the table this weekend. "I feel like I have done a very bad choice today," Leclerc...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Verstappen lays down the gauntlet in FP3

Max Verstappen topped Free Practice 3 for this weekend’s Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix in a session which saw Red Bull lay down the gauntlet to Mercedes. Verstappen proved 0.2s quicker on his fastest lap than Lewis Hamilton, the pair impressively followed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for Ferrari.
Motorsportsf1i.com

Bottas defends not giving way to Hamilton in Spain

Valtteri Bottas was making no apologies for his decision not to leap out of the way of his Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton at a critical moment of Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton had dropped behing the Finn after making a second pit stop on lap 43 for a fresh...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Hamilton ends Friday running fastest

Lewis Hamilton has topped the second Free Practice session for this weekend’s Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver headed Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, with Carlos Sainz in fourth place. It was a split session, with the first half focussed on qualifying before attentions turned towards race pace.