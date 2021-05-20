Re: If Tebow gets on the field, he will contribute positively.

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF – In 2011, the Indianapolis Colts were the worst team in the NFL with a 2-14 record. They won the "Suck for Luck" lottery and finished the next three seasons 11-5. The Jaguars' situation this year seems to mirror that of the Colts in 2011, yet you predict the Jaguars win five-eight games this year. I believe you were with the Colts at that time? Do you think that Colts team was in a better position to win more games than the current Jaguars roster?