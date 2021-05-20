WIN TV NETWORK (wintv.network) Announces New Multi-Million Dollar Global Professional Trivia Player (PTP) League

WIN TV NETWORK (wintv.network) Announces Major New Global Professional Trivia Player (PTP) Sports League. Trivia Players can Earn Millions!

REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ —

WIN TV NETWORK (wintv.network) is pleased to announce the formation of the first and only Professional Trivia Players (PTP) sports league.

There are millions of trivia players around the world and trivia is a very popular pastime. It's also a great pastime because it has underlying educational values which is also an underlying feature of the WIN TV NETWORK.

WIN TV is the fastest growing television network in the world with over 1 million trivia games that have been played over 3,8 BILLION times.

With millions of trivia players around the world, including fans who play along with one of the most popular television trivia games "Jeopardy" (airing for over 20 years in 200 countries) WIN TV now provides an opportunity for all trivia people to make a living from trivia.

As most people know, the traditional television game shows have always been limited to 1-4 contestants.

WIN TV has now opened up the television "Game Show" genre to where anyone, anywhere in the world can now compete as a television "Game Show" contestant.

Contestants can win great prizes and up to one million dollars cash simply by watching WIN TV from the comfort of their living room couch, or on their computer or on any kind of phone.

WIN TV has created an exciting and disruptive approach to the way the entertainment business is conducted by using state of the art technology, some in-house developed algorithms and some very creative approaches to "Game Show" content creation

A second live "MONEY" game is now open for anyone to play. Just log on to wintv.network to find the details on the NEWS GIGGLES GOSSIP page.

This "MONEY" game is called "LOGO POGO" where players have to find the total number of WIN TV LOGO's hidden on the website pages and then answer a simple math question where the total number of LOGO's are multiplied, divided, a number is added and a number is subtracted. The first person to correctly send us the right answer wins the CASH!

This is a great game for individuals or entire families to play and earn some extra cash. It's fun, it's easy but it's also an educational exercise!

The first winners of WIN TV Cash were a family from Florida who have already received their cash prize from playing the "EYE SPY" game.

Baron Storm, the Founder and CEO of WIN TV, who has had a long and successful career as a television, film, and music producer and as a TV personality, started his career as a special education teacher after graduating from Oxford in the UK.

He reflects that when he was teaching he actually used similar techniques in the classroom where he created similar games and challenges that were so much fun that the children did not even realize that they were learning math, science, history and much more.

WIN TV provides the same fun and learning opportunity for both children and adults alike but throws in another component which is the opportunity to win lots of money, anywhere up to $1,000,000 plus other great prizes.

The introduction of the new Professional Trivia Player (PTP) league caters to all those trivia players who love trivia but have nowhere to go to make a living by following their passion.

If you think of all the thousands of trivia players who over the years have appeared on the popular television show "JEOPARDY" and other shows like it, as well as every High School trivia team, what happens to them?

Now all of those thousands of trivia players can join a Professional Trivia Player (PTP) League and make a living either as a single player or as a trivia team just like any other professional sports player.

Over the next while WIN TV will be launching a series of global trivia games, very much like a circuit of golf tournaments, where WIN TV PTP players can earn tournament money but also earn money from sponsors and endorsements.

Because of the inherent good values of learning and knowledge that Trivia provides, WIN TV believes that sponsorship and endorsements will be easily obtainable for PTP's from companies, universities, schools, and foundations.

So, we encourage all trivia players of any age over 18 years to become a Professional Trivia Player(PTP) on WIN TV. It promises to be an exciting new global sport with huge opportunities.

Register today!

Management.

Baron Storm

WIN TV NETWORK

+1 352-999-4288

wintvnetwork@gmail.com