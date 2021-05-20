newsbreak-logo
Fitchburg, MA

Great Wolf Lodge New England set to reopen June 24

By Tom Matthews
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 23 hours ago
The announcement Thursday comes after Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent announcement to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits on May 29. The indoor water park in Fitchburg has been closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. “After more than a year, we’re extremely excited to welcome...

