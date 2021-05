When Drew posted an Instagram photo with Jesse Williams on March 16, previewing tonight's Jackson and April reunion, they were both stunned by the reaction. “You can’t not see that after seeing the internet reaction when we posted a picture where you can’t even see our faces,” she tells HollywoodLife. “We were both on set after posting that looking at one another and showing each other tweets just being like… I mean, the Japril fan power is big. It feels so great. The honor of getting to play a role that means so much to so many people is such a gift. I’ve been so happy these last few weeks just interacting with fans and stuff about it.” ALSO: Drew says of tonight's episode: “You could say there are elements of closure, but..."