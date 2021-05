Your weekly tech guide to the coolest gadgets and accessories. Sony’s latest Android TV comes in two sizes – 43 and 50 inches. It’s quite light with minimal bezels and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz. This 4K Ultra HD LED display can support high dynamic range content in HDR10 and HLG formats. Sony’s X1 4K processor is at the heart of the X75 and uses advanced algorithms that cut noise and boost details. This results in better colour and contrasts with a movie experience that’s closer to 4K resolution. The BRAVIA X75 comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast baked in, there’s also Sony’s X-Protection PRO technology that Sony claims protects the TV against power surges. (Check it out on the Sony India website – from Rs 59,990 onwards.)