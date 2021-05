In the United States, COVID-19 has been more likely to kill men than women: about 13 men have died of the disease for every 10 women, according to data collected by The Sex, Gender and Covid-19 Project at University College London. Fortunately, there’s one clear way to reduce the disparity: the three vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. have all been shown to reduce patients’ risk of dying of or being hospitalized with COVID-19 to nearly zero.