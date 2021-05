ARDMORE, Okla. — Heroes with Hope has been approved to provide the Ardmore Police Department with a therapy dog. Heroes with Hope Executive Director Melissa Woolly said the organization has been working on having a therapy dog for a couple months. Woolly said she and other board members were talking about the benefits of having a therapy dog. Woolly said she reached out to other departments in Oklahoma who have therapy dogs to see how it was working for them and heard nothing but positive comments. After looking at the benefits and reaching out to other departments, Woolly said the organization decided to sponsor a therapy dog for the police department.