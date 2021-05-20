newsbreak-logo
Number one seed Dominic Thiem falls in round of 16 in Lyon

By Justin Gincauskas
FanSided
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a shocking upset, number one seed and current world number four Dominic Thiem fell to Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday. In Thiem’s first match of the Lyon tournament, he was unable to get into much of a rhythm, and was heavily outplayed by Norrie, who took the match in straight sets in just over an hour. The biggest issue for Thiem was his first serve points won, where he only won 57% of the points on his first serve, according to Infosys ATP Stats. On the other side, Norrie was dominant with his first serve, winning 91% of the time when getting the first serve in. It was Norrie’s first win against Thiem in his career, after losing the first meeting back in 2018.

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

