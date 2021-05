Ezra Furman has come out as a transgender mom and has been for the past two years! It wasn’t an easy journey, but she is now one of a few transparent role models. Ezra Furman is an indie folk-rock musician well known for writing the song “Love You So Bad” for Netflix’s Sex Education with her band Ezra and the Harpoons. In her Instagram post, in which she revealed that she is transgender, she also spoke about the joys of parenthood!