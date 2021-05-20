newsbreak-logo
WWE NXT UK Results for 5/20/21 Tyler Bate Defeats A-Kid to Become the New Heritage Cup Champion

By Ryan Cook
Fightful
 2 days ago
Good afternoon Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for today's edition of WWE NXT UK!. Rampage Brown vs Wolfgang (w/ Gallus (Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey) Joe and Rampage lock up before Wolfgang takes Rampage down briefly with a cravat before Rampage gets to his feet and rocks Wolfgang with a dropkick before they exchange strikes and Wolfgang dropkicks Rampage. Wolfgang whips Rampage into the corner and sends him into the post before locking in a body scissors before Rampage breaks free and Wolfgang hits a diving splash onto the back of Rampage for two. Rampage then slams Wolfgang before Wolfgang spears him for a near fall before Rampage sends him into the post and hits a lariat into a Doctor Bomb for the pin and the win.

