Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead — adapted from Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the same name — starts as three stories before whittling its way down to one. In the first, a smokejumper is haunted by memories of a burn gone wrong, in which she and other firefighters leapt into the wilds of a flame-swept Montana forest only for the wind to behave differently than they expected, and for a trio of young boys, running to be rescued, to succumb before their eyes. It’s the kind of job casualty you don’t simply get over. Suffice it to say, she doesn’t.